The Campbell Fighting Camels (1-0) go up against the East Carolina Pirates (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Minges Coliseum. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

East Carolina vs. Campbell Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

East Carolina Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Pirates had a 40.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.8% lower than the 45.4% of shots the Fighting Camels' opponents knocked down.
  • East Carolina had a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shot better than 45.4% from the field.
  • The Pirates were the 74th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Fighting Camels finished 335th.
  • Last year, the 68.8 points per game the Pirates put up were only 0.3 more points than the Fighting Camels gave up (68.5).
  • East Carolina had a 12-5 record last season when putting up more than 68.5 points.

East Carolina Home & Away Comparison

  • At home last season, East Carolina posted 9.2 more points per game (72.2) than it did in away games (63.0).
  • In 2022-23, the Pirates ceded 69.6 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 74.6.
  • In home games, East Carolina made 1.6 more treys per game (8.1) than on the road (6.5). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (32.3%) compared to in road games (28.4%).

East Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Ferrum W 91-61 Minges Coliseum
11/11/2023 Campbell - Minges Coliseum
11/15/2023 South Carolina Upstate - Minges Coliseum
11/19/2023 Northeastern - Minges Coliseum

