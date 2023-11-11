Duke vs. North Carolina: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The Victory Bell is at stake when the No. 24 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2) and Duke Blue Devils (6-3) clash on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The Tar Heels are big favorites, by 14 points. The over/under for the contest is 50.5 points.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the North Carolina vs. Duke matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Duke vs. North Carolina Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium
Duke vs. North Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|North Carolina Moneyline
|Duke Moneyline
|BetMGM
|North Carolina (-14)
|50.5
|-600
|+425
|FanDuel
|North Carolina (-14.5)
|50.5
|-720
|+500
Duke vs. North Carolina Betting Trends
- Duke has won four games against the spread this season, failing to cover four times.
- The Blue Devils have been an underdog by 14 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.
- North Carolina has put together a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Tar Heels have covered the spread once when favored by 14 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
