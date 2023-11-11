The No. 24 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2) and the Duke Blue Devils (6-3) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Kenan Memorial Stadium in a clash of ACC foes.

North Carolina ranks 49th in scoring defense this year (23.3 points allowed per game), but has been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking 12th-best in the FBS with 39.1 points per game. Duke ranks 78th in the FBS with 25.7 points per game, but it has been carried by its defense, which ranks eighth-best by surrendering only 15.7 points per game.

Duke vs. North Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

Duke vs. North Carolina Key Statistics

Duke North Carolina 340.4 (103rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 518.8 (6th) 329.1 (25th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 390.3 (75th) 179.3 (38th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 199.1 (17th) 161.1 (122nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 319.7 (8th) 10 (30th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (10th) 12 (74th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (10th)

Duke Stats Leaders

Riley Leonard has thrown for 1,102 yards on 57.6% passing while collecting three touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 352 yards with four scores.

Jordan Waters has run the ball 101 times for 564 yards, with 10 touchdowns.

Jaquez Moore has collected 481 yards (on 86 attempts) with four touchdowns.

Jordan Moore leads his team with 483 receiving yards on 36 receptions with four touchdowns.

Jalon Calhoun has caught 31 passes and compiled 455 receiving yards (50.6 per game) with two touchdowns.

Sahmir Hagans' 19 catches (on 35 targets) have netted him 154 yards (17.1 ypg).

North Carolina Stats Leaders

Drake Maye has 2,803 pass yards for North Carolina, completing 65.9% of his passes and tossing 20 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 254 rushing yards (28.2 ypg) on 81 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Omarion Hampton has 1,067 rushing yards on 175 carries with 12 touchdowns. He's also added 16 catches for 157 yards (17.4 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

British Brooks has been handed the ball 66 times this year and racked up 307 yards (34.1 per game) with two touchdowns.

J.J. Jones' leads his squad with 499 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 31 catches (out of 45 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Bryson Nesbit has reeled in 29 passes while averaging 48.9 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Devontez Walker has been the target of 40 passes and hauled in 28 catches for 438 yards, an average of 48.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone six times through the air this season.

