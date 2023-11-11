The Morehead State Eagles (3-6) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Davidson Wildcats (7-2) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Jayne Stadium in a Pioneer League clash.

From an offensive standpoint, Morehead State ranks 93rd in the FCS with 315.8 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 75th in total defense (365.6 yards allowed per contest). Davidson has excelled on both offense and defense this season, ranking second-best in total offense (485.1 total yards per game) and 19th-best in total defense (297.7 total yards allowed per game).

Find out how to watch this game on ESPN+ in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Davidson vs. Morehead State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Boiling Springs, South Carolina

Boiling Springs, South Carolina Venue: Jayne Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Davidson vs. Morehead State Key Statistics

Davidson Morehead State 485.1 (2nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 315.8 (91st) 297.7 (24th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 365.6 (75th) 319.9 (1st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 81.3 (125th) 165.2 (101st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 234.4 (40th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Davidson Stats Leaders

Coulter Cleland has thrown for 1,253 yards on 76.9% passing while collecting 15 touchdown passes with two interceptions this season. He's also run for 279 yards .

Mari Adams has rushed for 817 yards on 140 carries so far this year while scoring 14 times on the ground.

Mason Sheron has totaled 784 yards on 113 carries with 12 touchdowns.

Aaron Maione's 343 receiving yards (38.1 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 28 catches on 24 targets with four touchdowns.

Brody Reina has caught 13 passes and compiled 302 receiving yards (33.6 per game) with four touchdowns.

Mark McCurdy's 16 targets have resulted in 23 receptions for 259 yards and one touchdown.

Morehead State Stats Leaders

Carter Cravens leads Morehead State with 2,074 yards (230.4 ypg) on 157-of-306 passing with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He also has 244 rushing yards on 66 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

This season, Caleb Ramseur has carried the ball 25 times for 173 yards (19.2 per game) and three touchdowns.

Ryan Upp's team-leading 685 yards as a receiver have come on 49 catches (out of 42 targets) with six touchdowns.

Kyle Daly has caught 35 passes for 531 yards (59 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Trevon Kleint's nine receptions have turned into 172 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Morehead State or Davidson gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.