According to our computer model, the Davidson Wildcats will beat the Morehead State Eagles when the two teams come together at Jayne Stadium on Saturday, November 11, which begins at 1:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Davidson vs. Morehead State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Davidson (-16.2) 57.4 Davidson 37, Morehead State 21

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Davidson Betting Info (2022)

The Wildcats covered four times in nine chances against the spread last season.

Wildcats games hit the over three out of nine times last year.

Morehead State Betting Info (2022)

The Eagles won just two games against the spread last season.

A total of six of Eagles games last season went over the point total.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wildcats vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Morehead State 18.8 30 21 26.8 17 32.6 Davidson 45.4 25.3 51.4 24.2 38 26.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.