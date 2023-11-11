North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Davidson County Today - November 11
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:34 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Davidson County, North Carolina. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Davidson County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Central Davidson High School at West Forsyth High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET on November 11
- Location: Clemmons, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Davidson High School at Carver High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Clemmons, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
