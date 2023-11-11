The Memphis Tigers (7-2) and the Charlotte 49ers (3-6) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Jerry Richardson Stadium in a clash of AAC foes.

Memphis ranks 85th in scoring defense this year (27.9 points allowed per game), but has been shining on offense, ranking 11th-best in the FBS with 39.2 points per game. Charlotte has been struggling on offense, ranking third-worst in the FBS with 16.8 points per game. It has been more productive defensively, surrendering 24.8 points per contest (63rd-ranked).

Charlotte vs. Memphis Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Charlotte vs. Memphis Key Statistics

Charlotte Memphis 322.8 (114th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 454.8 (23rd) 353 (44th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 419.1 (102nd) 144.3 (84th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 161.9 (61st) 178.4 (114th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 292.9 (18th) 14 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (24th) 9 (107th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (31st)

Charlotte Stats Leaders

Trexler Ivey has thrown for 946 yards (105.1 yards per game) while completing 56.2% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jalon Jones, has carried the ball 102 times for 484 yards (53.8 per game) with four touchdowns.

Terron Kellman has racked up 328 yards on 82 carries with one touchdown.

Jack Hestera's 356 receiving yards (39.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 28 catches on 47 targets with three touchdowns.

Jairus Mack has put up a 350-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 19 passes on 31 targets.

Colin Weber has racked up 222 reciving yards (24.7 ypg) this season.

Memphis Stats Leaders

Seth Henigan has 2,535 yards passing for Memphis, completing 66.2% of his passes and collecting 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 221 rushing yards (24.6 ypg) on 75 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Blake Watson has carried the ball 130 times for a team-high 826 yards (91.8 per game) with 10 scores. He has also caught 35 passes for 352 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Sutton Smith has carried the ball 48 times for 249 yards (27.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

Roc Taylor's leads his squad with 752 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 47 catches (out of 73 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

DeMeer Blankumsee has hauled in 36 receptions totaling 585 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

