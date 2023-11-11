The Memphis Tigers should win their game versus the Charlotte 49ers at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 11, according to our computer projections. If you're seeking more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Charlotte vs. Memphis Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Memphis (-10.5) Over (51.5) Memphis 37, Charlotte 18

Week 11 AAC Predictions

Charlotte Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 22.2% chance of a victory for the 49ers.

The 49ers' ATS record is 5-3-0 this season.

In games this season in which they were an underdog by 10.5 points or more, the 49ers have a 3-0 record against the spread.

The 49ers have hit the over in four of their eight games with a set total (50%).

The average total in Charlotte games this season is 3.9 less points than the point total of 51.5 for this outing.

Memphis Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Tigers an 81.8% chance to win.

The Tigers have two wins against the spread this season.

Memphis has an ATS record of 1-2 when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.

The Tigers have played eight games this season and six of them have gone over the total.

Memphis games have had an average of 58.6 points this season, 7.1 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

49ers vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Memphis 39.2 27.9 39.8 30.2 42.3 22.0 Charlotte 16.8 24.8 16.3 24.0 17.2 25.4

