The Campbell Fighting Camels (4-5) hit the road for a CAA showdown against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (7-2) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Barker-Lane Stadium.

With 34.1 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks 17th-worst in the FCS, Campbell has had to lean on their 27th-ranked offense (31.2 points per contest) to keep them competitive. Delaware's defense ranks 54th in the FCS with 341.4 total yards given up per game, but it has been carried by its offense, which ranks 11th-best by piling up 439.8 total yards per contest.

Campbell vs. Delaware Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Buies Creek, North Carolina

Buies Creek, North Carolina Venue: Barker-Lane Stadium

Campbell vs. Delaware Key Statistics

Campbell Delaware 400.1 (32nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 439.8 (14th) 429.9 (112th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 341.4 (56th) 147 (61st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 169.7 (30th) 253.1 (23rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 270.1 (14th) 4 (114th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (79th) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Campbell Stats Leaders

Hajj-Malik Williams has thrown for 2,258 yards (250.9 ypg) to lead Campbell, completing 72.5% of his passes and recording 17 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 222 rushing yards on 73 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, NaQuari Rogers, has carried the ball 86 times for 414 yards (46 per game), scoring six times.

This season, Lamagea McDowell has carried the ball 96 times for 368 yards (40.9 per game) and five touchdowns.

Jalen Kelsey's 493 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 30 times and has collected 29 catches and three touchdowns.

Vincent Wilkins has hauled in 47 receptions totaling 458 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Chaney Fitzgerald has a total of 433 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 44 passes and scoring three touchdowns.

Delaware Stats Leaders

Ryan O'Connor has compiled 1,614 yards on 56.4% passing while tossing 12 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Marcus Yarns' team-high 745 rushing yards have come on 98 carries, with 14 touchdowns. He also leads the team with 320 receiving yards (35.6 per game) on 21 catches with three touchdowns.

Kyron Cumby has taken 55 carries and totaled 371 yards with three touchdowns.

Jourdan Townsend leads his squad with 458 receiving yards on 31 receptions with two touchdowns.

Joshua Youngblood has totaled 322 receiving yards (35.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 21 receptions.

