The Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-4) are small, 2.5-point underdogs in a road Sun Belt matchup with the Georgia State Panthers (6-3) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Center Parc Stadium. The over/under is set at 61.5 points for the contest.

Georgia State is totaling 28.6 points per game on offense, which ranks them 63rd in the FBS. On defense, the defense ranks 79th, giving up 27.3 points per game. In terms of points scored Appalachian State ranks 26th in the FBS (34 points per game), and it is 94th on defense (28.4 points allowed per game).

Appalachian State vs. Georgia State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Center Parc Stadium

Center Parc Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Georgia State vs Appalachian State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Georgia State -2.5 -105 -115 61.5 -110 -110 -135 +110

Appalachian State Recent Performance

The Mountaineers are really struggling right now offensively, accumulating 444 yards per game in their past three games (-16-worst in college football). Defensively, they are allowing 417.3 (100th-ranked).

In their past three games, the Mountaineers are putting up 33.3 points per game (51st in college football) and giving up 25 per game (14th-worst).

Appalachian State is 39th in the country in passing yards during its past three games (290.7 per game), and 21st-worst in passing yards allowed (206.3).

The Mountaineers are gaining 153.3 rushing yards per game in their past three games (22nd-worst in college football), and allowing 211 per game (-96-worst).

The Mountaineers have one win against the spread, and are 1-2 overall, over their past three contests.

In its past three contests, Appalachian State has hit the over once.

Week 11 Sun Belt Betting Trends

Appalachian State Betting Records & Stats

Appalachian State is 3-5-1 ATS this year.

The Mountaineers have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

The teams have hit the over in five of Appalachian State's nine games with a set total.

Appalachian State has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

This season, Appalachian State has been at least a +110 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Appalachian State Stats Leaders

Joey Aguilar has 2,402 passing yards, or 266.9 per game, so far this season. He has completed 63.6% of his passes and has recorded 23 touchdowns with six interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 27 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner two times.

Nate Noel has rushed 140 times for 673 yards, with four touchdowns.

Kanye Roberts has been given 75 carries and totaled 407 yards with three touchdowns.

Kaedin Robinson has collected 37 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 512 (56.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 49 times and has five touchdowns.

Christan Horn has 27 receptions (on 42 targets) for a total of 456 yards (50.7 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

DaShaun Davis' 24 grabs (on 38 targets) have netted him 310 yards (34.4 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Nate Johnson has collected five sacks to pace the team, while also picking up five TFL and 29 tackles.

Andrew Parker, Appalachian State's tackle leader, has 69 tackles, three TFL, and two sacks this year.

Jordan Favors has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 25 tackles, two TFL, and three passes defended to his name.

