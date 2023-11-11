The Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-0) take on the Northern Illinois Huskies (0-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Appalachian State vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Appalachian State Stats Insights

  • The Mountaineers made 44.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.8 percentage points lower than the Huskies allowed to their opponents (45.0%).
  • Appalachian State went 9-3 when it shot better than 45.0% from the field.
  • The Huskies ranked 278th in rebounding in college basketball, the Mountaineers finished 117th.
  • Last year, the Mountaineers put up 70.3 points per game, only 4.7 fewer points than the 75.0 the Huskies allowed.
  • Appalachian State had a 7-1 record last season when putting up more than 75.0 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Appalachian State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home last year, Appalachian State averaged 8.4 more points per game (74.9) than it did in road games (66.5).
  • Defensively the Mountaineers played better in home games last season, allowing 62.2 points per game, compared to 67.7 in road games.
  • Appalachian State sunk 7.8 treys per game, which was 0.2 more than it averaged in road games (7.6). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 32.7% in home games and 35.1% in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Appalachian State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Oakland City W 87-49 George M. Holmes Convocation Center
11/11/2023 @ Northern Illinois - NIU Convocation Center
11/14/2023 @ Oregon State - Gill Coliseum
11/21/2023 UNC Wilmington - Suncoast Credit Union Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.