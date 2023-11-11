On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes go head to head against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Is Andrei Svechnikov going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Andrei Svechnikov score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Svechnikov stats and insights

Svechnikov is yet to score through six games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Lightning.

Svechnikov has picked up one assist on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have given up 50 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.8 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.