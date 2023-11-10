North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wilson County This Week
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
If you reside in Wilson County, North Carolina and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wilson County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Currituck County High School at Fike High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Wilson, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beddingfield High School at Clinton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Clinton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Weldon High School at Wilson Preparatory Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Wilson, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
