Wake Forest vs. Georgia: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The Georgia Bulldogs (0-1) and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-0) hit the court at Stegeman Coliseum on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network. The game has no set line.
Wake Forest vs. Georgia Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
- Where: Athens, Georgia
- Venue: Stegeman Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Demon Deacons Betting Records & Stats
- A total of 18 of Wake Forest's games last year hit the over.
- Against the spread, the Demon Deacons were 16-14-0 last year.
- Wake Forest sported a 16-14-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 9-20-0 mark of Georgia.
Wake Forest vs. Georgia Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Georgia
|68.5
|145.1
|71.5
|145.3
|140.4
|Wake Forest
|76.6
|145.1
|73.8
|145.3
|147
Additional Wake Forest Insights & Trends
- The Demon Deacons' 76.6 points per game last year were 5.1 more points than the 71.5 the Bulldogs gave up.
- When it scored more than 71.5 points last season, Wake Forest went 14-5 against the spread and 13-7 overall.
Wake Forest vs. Georgia Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Georgia
|9-20-0
|14-15-0
|Wake Forest
|16-14-0
|18-12-0
Wake Forest vs. Georgia Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Georgia
|Wake Forest
|13-4
|Home Record
|13-3
|1-10
|Away Record
|4-8
|5-10-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-6-0
|3-8-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-5-0
|70.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|79.1
|64.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|74.4
|6-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-5-0
|7-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-3-0
