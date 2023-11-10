Wake Forest vs. Georgia: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:27 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Georgia Bulldogs (0-1) take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on SEC Network.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Georgia vs. Wake Forest matchup.
Wake Forest vs. Georgia Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Wake Forest vs. Georgia Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Moneyline
|Wake Forest Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia (-2.5)
|153.5
|-145
|+120
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Georgia (-1.5)
|153.5
|-130
|+108
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Wake Forest vs. Georgia Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Wake Forest compiled a 16-14-0 ATS record last year.
- The Demon Deacons covered the spread five times last season (5-4 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
- Georgia put together a 9-20-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, 14 Bulldogs games went over the point total.
Wake Forest Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +20000
- Wake Forest's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.5%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.