North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Union County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Union County, North Carolina, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Union County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Forest Hills High School at Randleman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Randleman, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Lincoln High School at Monroe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Monroe, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Porter Ridge High School at William Amos Hough High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Cornelius, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sun Valley High School at Grimsley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
