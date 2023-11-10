UNC Greensboro vs. N.C. A&T: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The UNC Greensboro Spartans (0-0) and the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-1) play in a game with no set line at Greensboro Coliseum on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UNC Greensboro vs. N.C. A&T Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Venue: Greensboro Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
UNC Greensboro Betting Records & Stats
- UNC Greensboro won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.
- UNC Greensboro put together a 13-14-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 10-12-0 mark of N.C. A&T.
UNC Greensboro vs. N.C. A&T Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|UNC Greensboro
|72.1
|142.9
|64.5
|138.3
|133.5
|N.C. A&T
|70.8
|142.9
|73.8
|138.3
|142.3
Additional UNC Greensboro Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 72.1 points per game the Spartans averaged were only 1.7 fewer points than the Aggies allowed (73.8).
- UNC Greensboro went 5-2 against the spread and 10-0 overall last season when scoring more than 73.8 points.
UNC Greensboro vs. N.C. A&T Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|UNC Greensboro
|13-14-0
|12-15-0
|N.C. A&T
|10-12-0
|10-12-0
UNC Greensboro vs. N.C. A&T Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|UNC Greensboro
|N.C. A&T
|11-3
|Home Record
|8-5
|8-6
|Away Record
|4-10
|4-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-4-0
|8-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-7-0
|76.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|74.6
|70.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.6
|4-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|2-7-0
|6-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-3-0
