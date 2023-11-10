UNC Greensboro vs. N.C. A&T November 10 Tickets & Start Time
The North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-1) will face the UNC Greensboro Spartans (0-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
UNC Greensboro vs. N.C. A&T Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: UNC Greensboro (-21.5)
- Total: 136.5
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UNC Greensboro Top Players (2022-23)
- Keyshaun Langley: 14.3 PTS, 3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Keondre Kennedy: 13.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Mohammed Abdulsalam: 7.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Mikeal Brown-Jones: 10.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kobe Langley: 5.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
N.C. A&T Top Players (2022-23)
- Kam Woods: 17.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Demetric Horton: 10.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Marcus Watson: 14.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Duncan Powell: 7.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Austin Johnson: 5.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UNC Greensboro vs. N.C. A&T Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UNC Greensboro Rank
|UNC Greensboro AVG
|N.C. A&T AVG
|N.C. A&T Rank
|166th
|72.1
|Points Scored
|70.8
|195th
|36th
|64.5
|Points Allowed
|73.8
|284th
|74th
|33.5
|Rebounds
|31.8
|178th
|162nd
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|8.1
|215th
|112th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|8.3
|74th
|75th
|14.5
|Assists
|11.7
|289th
|122nd
|11.3
|Turnovers
|11.6
|152nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.