Friday's game at Greensboro Coliseum has the UNC Greensboro Spartans (0-0) squaring off against the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 10). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 77-63 win as our model heavily favors UNC Greensboro.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UNC Greensboro vs. N.C. A&T Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UNC Greensboro vs. N.C. A&T Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Greensboro 77, N.C. A&T 63

Spread & Total Prediction for UNC Greensboro vs. N.C. A&T

Computer Predicted Spread: UNC Greensboro (-14.2)

UNC Greensboro (-14.2) Computer Predicted Total: 139.4

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UNC Greensboro Performance Insights

On offense, UNC Greensboro was the 166th-ranked team in the nation (72.1 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 36th (64.5 points allowed per game).

Last season, the Spartans were 74th in the nation in rebounds (33.5 per game) and 106th in rebounds conceded (30.1).

With 14.5 assists per game last season, UNC Greensboro was 75th in college basketball.

The Spartans made 7.9 3-pointers per game and shot 35.4% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 112th and 102nd, respectively, in the nation.

Defensively, UNC Greensboro was 204th in the country in 3-pointers conceded per game at 7.4 last season. It was 67th in 3-point percentage allowed at 31.9%.

UNC Greensboro attempted 39.2% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last season, and 31.1% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempted 60.8% of its shots, with 68.9% of its makes coming from there.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.