The UNC Greensboro Spartans (0-0) play the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

UNC Greensboro vs. N.C. A&T Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

UNC Greensboro Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Spartans had a 44.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.1% higher than the 43.5% of shots the Aggies' opponents hit.
  • UNC Greensboro had a 17-0 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43.5% from the field.
  • The Spartans were the 74th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Aggies ranked 178th.
  • Last year, the 72.1 points per game the Spartans recorded were only 1.7 fewer points than the Aggies gave up (73.8).
  • When UNC Greensboro totaled more than 73.8 points last season, it went 10-0.

UNC Greensboro Home & Away Comparison

  • UNC Greensboro averaged 76.1 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, it averaged 70.5 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Spartans played better in home games last year, surrendering 61.9 points per game, compared to 66.0 when playing on the road.
  • UNC Greensboro averaged 8.4 threes per game with a 36.1% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.5 more threes and 0.5% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.9 threes per game, 35.6% three-point percentage).

UNC Greensboro Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 N.C. A&T - Greensboro Coliseum
11/14/2023 @ Vanderbilt - Memorial Gymnasium
11/17/2023 @ Arkansas - Bud Walton Arena

