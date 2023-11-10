On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes square off with the Florida Panthers. Is Sebastian Aho going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Sebastian Aho score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)

Aho stats and insights

  • Aho has scored in two of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Panthers.
  • He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Aho averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.1%.

Panthers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 35 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks 10th.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have one shutout, and they average 16.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Aho recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/7/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 20:49 Home W 3-2 OT
11/4/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 20:53 Away W 4-3 OT
11/2/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 20:05 Away L 2-1
10/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 18:38 Away W 3-2
10/27/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 16:09 Home W 3-0
10/26/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 23:47 Home W 3-2 OT
10/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 21:05 Away L 3-0
10/15/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 21:39 Away L 6-3
10/14/2023 Kings 2 1 1 21:35 Away W 6-5 SO
10/11/2023 Senators 1 0 1 19:46 Home W 5-3

Hurricanes vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO

