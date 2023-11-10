North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Randolph County This Week
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Randolph County, North Carolina. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Randolph County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Forest Hills High School at Randleman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Randleman, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hayesville High School at Eastern Randolph High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Ramseur, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
