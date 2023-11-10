Friday's game at Banterra Center has the Southern Illinois Salukis (1-0) going head to head against the Queens Royals (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on November 10. Our computer prediction projects a 73-66 win for Southern Illinois, who are favored by our model.

The game has no line set.

Queens vs. Southern Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Carbondale, Illinois

Carbondale, Illinois Venue: Banterra Center

Queens vs. Southern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Illinois 73, Queens 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Queens vs. Southern Illinois

Computer Predicted Spread: Southern Illinois (-7.8)

Southern Illinois (-7.8) Computer Predicted Total: 139.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Queens Performance Insights

Last season Queens averaged 77.7 points per game (41st-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 74.6 points per contest (305th-ranked).

Last year the Royals grabbed 34.8 boards per game (35th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 31.2 rebounds per contest (182nd-ranked).

Last season Queens ranked 117th in college basketball in assists, dishing out 13.8 per game.

The Royals averaged 11.9 turnovers per game (189th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 10.6 turnovers per contest (294th-ranked).

The Royals ranked top-25 last year in three-point shooting, 25th-best in college basketball with 9.2 threes per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 138th with a 34.9% shooting percentage from downtown.

Queens gave up 7.7 three-pointers per game (240th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing a 34.6% three-point percentage (242nd-ranked).

In terms of shot breakdown, Queens took 55.8% two-pointers (accounting for 65.3% of the team's buckets) and 44.2% threes (34.7%).

