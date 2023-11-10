North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Pitt County This Week
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Pitt County, North Carolina? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pitt County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Farmville Central High School at SouthWest Edgecombe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Pinetops, NC
- Conference: Eastern Plains 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bertie High School at North Moore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Robbins, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
