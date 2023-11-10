The NC State Wolfpack (1-0) take the court against the Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the NC State vs. Abilene Christian matchup.

NC State vs. Abilene Christian Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

NC State vs. Abilene Christian Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total NC State Moneyline Abilene Christian Moneyline BetMGM NC State (-10.5) 145.5 -650 +425 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel NC State (-10.5) 147.5 -750 +490 Bet on this game at FanDuel

NC State vs. Abilene Christian Betting Trends (2022-23)

NC State compiled a 15-15-0 record against the spread last season.

The Wolfpack and their opponents combined to hit the over 15 out of 30 times last season.

Abilene Christian compiled an 8-17-0 record against the spread last year.

Last season, 14 of the Wildcats' games went over the point total.

NC State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+15000), NC State is 58th in college basketball. It is far below that, 70th, according to computer rankings.

NC State has a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

