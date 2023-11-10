The NC State Wolfpack (1-0) take on the Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

NC State vs. Abilene Christian Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ACC Network Extra

NC State Stats Insights

The Wolfpack made 45% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.8 percentage points lower than the Wildcats allowed to their opponents (47.8%).

NC State had a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shot better than 47.8% from the field.

The Wolfpack were the 54th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Wildcats ranked 298th.

Last year, the Wolfpack scored 77.7 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 71.1 the Wildcats allowed.

NC State went 21-3 last season when scoring more than 71.1 points.

NC State Home & Away Comparison

NC State scored 83.3 points per game last season at home, which was 11.6 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (71.7).

At home, the Wolfpack gave up 2.3 fewer points per game (69.8) than when playing on the road (72.1).

When playing at home, NC State made one more three-pointers per game (9.1) than when playing on the road (8.1). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36.9%) compared to away from home (32.4%).

