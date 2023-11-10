The UNC Greensboro Spartans (0-0) and the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-1) take the floor in a matchup with no set line at Greensboro Coliseum on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

N.C. A&T vs. UNC Greensboro Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Aggies Betting Records & Stats

N.C. A&T's games hit the over 10 out of 22 times last season.

The Aggies' record against the spread last season was 10-12-0.

UNC Greensboro covered more often than N.C. A&T last year, recording an ATS record of 13-14-0, as opposed to the 10-12-0 record of the Aggies.

N.C. A&T vs. UNC Greensboro Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UNC Greensboro 72.1 142.9 64.5 138.3 133.5 N.C. A&T 70.8 142.9 73.8 138.3 142.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional N.C. A&T Insights & Trends

The Aggies put up an average of 70.8 points per game last year, 6.3 more points than the 64.5 the Spartans allowed.

When it scored more than 64.5 points last season, N.C. A&T went 8-6 against the spread and 12-9 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

N.C. A&T vs. UNC Greensboro Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UNC Greensboro 13-14-0 12-15-0 N.C. A&T 10-12-0 10-12-0

N.C. A&T vs. UNC Greensboro Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UNC Greensboro N.C. A&T 11-3 Home Record 8-5 8-6 Away Record 4-10 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 76.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.6 70.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-7-0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.