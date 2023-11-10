North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Mecklenburg County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Hibriten High School at West Charlotte High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Julius Chambers High School at Weddington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Matthews, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Forsyth High School at Butler High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Matthews, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mallard Creek High School at Watauga High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Boone, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Porter Ridge High School at William Amos Hough High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Cornelius, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Independence High School at East Forsyth High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Charlotte Catholic High School at T.C. Roberson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Asheville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
