Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Hibriten High School at West Charlotte High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Julius Chambers High School at Weddington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Matthews, NC

Matthews, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

West Forsyth High School at Butler High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Matthews, NC

Matthews, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Mallard Creek High School at Watauga High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Boone, NC

Boone, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Porter Ridge High School at William Amos Hough High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Cornelius, NC

Cornelius, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Independence High School at East Forsyth High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: WinstonSalem, NC

WinstonSalem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Charlotte Catholic High School at T.C. Roberson High School