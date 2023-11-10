Mark Williams and his Charlotte Hornets teammates take on the Washington Wizards on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 132-116 loss against the Wizards, Williams put up 14 points and seven rebounds.

If you'd like to make predictions on Williams' performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Mark Williams Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-104)

Over 14.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (-120)

Wizards 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Wizards were ranked 17th in the league defensively last year, giving up 114.4 points per game.

On the boards, the Wizards conceded 43 rebounds per contest last year, 12th in the NBA in that category.

The Wizards were the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA in assists allowed per game last season, at 24.8.

The Wizards allowed 12 made 3-pointers per game last year, ninth in the NBA in that category.

Mark Williams vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/8/2023 18 14 7 0 0 1 0

