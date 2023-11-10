North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County Today - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Lee County, North Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lee County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lee Christian School at Thales Academy Rolesville
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Rolesville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.