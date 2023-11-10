Will Jordan Martinook Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 10?
Can we count on Jordan Martinook finding the back of the net when the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Florida Panthers at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Jordan Martinook score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)
Martinook stats and insights
- Martinook is yet to score through 13 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Panthers.
- Martinook has no points on the power play.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have conceded 35 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Panthers have one shutout, and they average 16.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Martinook recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|11:23
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|16:05
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/2/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|12:38
|Away
|L 2-1
|10/30/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:43
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/27/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|13:32
|Home
|W 3-0
|10/26/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:15
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/24/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|13:58
|Away
|L 3-0
|10/21/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|15:03
|Away
|L 6-4
|10/19/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:21
|Away
|L 7-4
|10/17/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|15:56
|Away
|W 6-3
Hurricanes vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
