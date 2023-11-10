When the Carolina Hurricanes play the Florida Panthers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, will Jack Drury find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Jack Drury score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Drury stats and insights

Drury is yet to score through 13 games this season.

He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.

Drury has zero points on the power play.

Panthers defensive stats

On defense, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 35 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Panthers have one shutout, and they average 16.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Drury recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:08 Home W 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 8:44 Away W 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 10:35 Away L 2-1 10/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 10:31 Away W 3-2 10/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:21 Home W 3-0 10/26/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 7:11 Home W 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 9:22 Away L 3-0 10/21/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 13:16 Away L 6-4 10/19/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:48 Away L 7-4 10/17/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:46 Away W 6-3

Hurricanes vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

