How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Having taken three straight at home, the Florida Panthers host the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO is the place to tune in to watch the Hurricanes and the Panthers square off.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes rank 22nd in goals against, allowing 44 total goals (3.4 per game) in league play.
- The Hurricanes' 44 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the ninth-best scoring team in the league.
- In the last 10 contests, the Hurricanes have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Hurricanes have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that span.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|13
|5
|7
|12
|9
|6
|46.6%
|Martin Necas
|13
|5
|6
|11
|7
|3
|42.6%
|Brady Skjei
|13
|2
|8
|10
|4
|4
|-
|Seth Jarvis
|13
|5
|5
|10
|5
|9
|53.3%
|Sebastian Aho
|10
|2
|8
|10
|6
|4
|51.1%
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers' total of 35 goals allowed (2.9 per game) is 10th in the league.
- The Panthers' 35 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 24th in the NHL.
- Over on the defensive side, the Panthers have given up 2.5 goals per game (25 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) over that time.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sam Reinhart
|12
|9
|6
|15
|4
|2
|44.6%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|11
|4
|8
|12
|6
|10
|56.1%
|Matthew Tkachuk
|12
|2
|9
|11
|14
|7
|100%
|Evan Rodrigues
|12
|3
|7
|10
|7
|1
|25%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|12
|4
|3
|7
|7
|8
|33.3%
