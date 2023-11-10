The Carolina Hurricanes' (8-5) injury report has three players listed heading into a Friday, November 10 game against the Florida Panthers (7-4-1) at Amerant Bank Arena, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.

Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ryan Suzuki C Out Upper Body Frederik Andersen G Out Blood Clotting Brett Pesce D Out Lower Body

Florida Panthers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Aaron Ekblad D Out Shoulder Brandon Montour D Out Shoulder Sam Bennett C Out Lower Body

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Sunrise, Florida

Sunrise, Florida Arena: Amerant Bank Arena

Hurricanes Season Insights

The Hurricanes' 44 total goals (3.4 per game) rank seventh in the league.

Their 0 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.

Panthers Season Insights

With 35 goals (2.9 per game), the Panthers have the NHL's 20th-ranked offense.

Florida gives up 2.9 goals per game (35 total), which ranks 13th in the league.

They have the 16th-ranked goal differential in the league at 0.

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-120) Panthers (+100) 6.5

