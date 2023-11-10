North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Harnett County This Week
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Harnett County, North Carolina this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Harnett County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Harnett Central High School at Terry Sanford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- Conference: All American 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
