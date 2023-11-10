North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Halifax County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Halifax County, North Carolina this week, we've got the information.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Halifax County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Southeast Halifax High School at North Duplin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Mount Olive, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Weldon High School at Wilson Preparatory Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Wilson, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.