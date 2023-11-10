The No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0) and the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-0) meet in a matchup with no set line at Bud Walton Arena on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Gardner-Webb vs. Arkansas Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Bud Walton Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Runnin' Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats

A total of 14 of Gardner-Webb's games last year went over the point total.

The Runnin' Bulldogs were 13-15-0 against the spread last season.

Gardner-Webb sported a 13-15-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 15-19-0 mark from Arkansas.

Gardner-Webb vs. Arkansas Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arkansas 74.1 144.8 67.9 133.4 141.5 Gardner-Webb 70.7 144.8 65.5 133.4 133.2

Additional Gardner-Webb Insights & Trends

The Runnin' Bulldogs scored just 2.8 more points per game last year (70.7) than the Razorbacks gave up (67.9).

Gardner-Webb put together a 5-6 ATS record and a 10-4 overall record last season in games it scored more than 67.9 points.

Gardner-Webb vs. Arkansas Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arkansas 15-19-0 16-18-0 Gardner-Webb 13-15-0 14-14-0

Gardner-Webb vs. Arkansas Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arkansas Gardner-Webb 13-3 Home Record 8-5 2-8 Away Record 6-10 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 3-7-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 10-6-0 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.9 68.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.0 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-2-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-11-0

