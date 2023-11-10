Gardner-Webb vs. Arkansas November 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0) will meet the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available on SEC Network+.
Gardner-Webb vs. Arkansas Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Arkansas (-24.5)
- Total: 142.5
- TV: SEC Network+
Gardner-Webb Top Players (2022-23)
- DQ Nicholas: 12.5 PTS, 4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kareem Reid: 11 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Anthony Selden: 11.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Caleb Robinson: 8.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Julien Soumaoro: 8.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Arkansas Top Players (2022-23)
- Anthony Black: 12.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Ricky Council IV: 16.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Davonte Davis: 10.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Makhi Mitchell: 7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Jordan Walsh: 7.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
Gardner-Webb vs. Arkansas Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Arkansas Rank
|Arkansas AVG
|Gardner-Webb AVG
|Gardner-Webb Rank
|119th
|74.1
|Points Scored
|70.7
|198th
|112th
|67.9
|Points Allowed
|65.5
|48th
|134th
|32.4
|Rebounds
|32.5
|126th
|142nd
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.3
|204th
|349th
|5
|3pt Made
|6.3
|288th
|193rd
|12.8
|Assists
|12.8
|193rd
|224th
|12.3
|Turnovers
|12.5
|249th
