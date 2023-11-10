The Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0) face the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Arkansas vs. Gardner-Webb matchup in this article.

Gardner-Webb vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Gardner-Webb vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Gardner-Webb vs. Arkansas Betting Trends (2022-23)

Gardner-Webb won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Arkansas won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 19 times.

Razorbacks games hit the over 16 out of 34 times last season.

