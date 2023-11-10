How to Watch Gardner-Webb vs. Arkansas on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0) hit the court against the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on SEC Network+.
Gardner-Webb vs. Arkansas Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
- TV: SEC Network+
How to Watch Other Big South Games
- South Carolina Upstate vs Vanderbilt (7:00 PM ET | November 10)
- Radford vs Marshall (7:00 PM ET | November 10)
Gardner-Webb Stats Insights
- The Runnin' Bulldogs shot 46.7% from the field, 4.3% higher than the 42.4% the Razorbacks' opponents shot last season.
- Gardner-Webb put together a 14-8 straight up record in games it shot over 42.4% from the field.
- The Runnin' Bulldogs were the 126th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Razorbacks finished 142nd.
- The Runnin' Bulldogs' 70.7 points per game last year were only 2.8 more points than the 67.9 the Razorbacks allowed to opponents.
- Gardner-Webb went 10-4 last season when it scored more than 67.9 points.
Gardner-Webb Home & Away Comparison
- Gardner-Webb scored more points at home (78.9 per game) than away (64.0) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Runnin' Bulldogs gave up 1.0 more points per game at home (65.8) than on the road (64.8).
- At home, Gardner-Webb knocked down 6.7 triples per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged away (6.1). Gardner-Webb's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.5%) than on the road (33.4%).
Gardner-Webb Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Erskine
|W 98-58
|Paul Porter Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Arkansas
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|11/12/2023
|@ Baylor
|-
|Ferrell Center
|11/17/2023
|Weber State
|-
|Avenir Centre
