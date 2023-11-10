The No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0) hit the court against the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on SEC Network+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Gardner-Webb vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: SEC Network+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Gardner-Webb Stats Insights

The Runnin' Bulldogs shot 46.7% from the field, 4.3% higher than the 42.4% the Razorbacks' opponents shot last season.

Gardner-Webb put together a 14-8 straight up record in games it shot over 42.4% from the field.

The Runnin' Bulldogs were the 126th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Razorbacks finished 142nd.

The Runnin' Bulldogs' 70.7 points per game last year were only 2.8 more points than the 67.9 the Razorbacks allowed to opponents.

Gardner-Webb went 10-4 last season when it scored more than 67.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Gardner-Webb Home & Away Comparison

Gardner-Webb scored more points at home (78.9 per game) than away (64.0) last season.

In 2022-23, the Runnin' Bulldogs gave up 1.0 more points per game at home (65.8) than on the road (64.8).

At home, Gardner-Webb knocked down 6.7 triples per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged away (6.1). Gardner-Webb's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.5%) than on the road (33.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gardner-Webb Upcoming Schedule