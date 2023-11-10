North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Durham County Today - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Durham County, North Carolina? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Durham County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Excelsior Classical Academy at Triangle Math and Science Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Apex, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
