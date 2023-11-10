The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (1-0) are favored by 4.5 points against the No. 12 Arizona Wildcats (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN2. The point total for the matchup is 154.5.

Duke vs. Arizona Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Favorite Spread Over/Under Duke -4.5 154.5

Duke Betting Records & Stats

In two games last season, Duke and its opponents combined to total more than 154.5 points.

Duke's outings last season had an average of 135.6 points, 18.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Duke went 16-19-0 ATS last season.

Duke finished with a 22-4 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 84.6% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter, the Blue Devils had an 18-1 record (winning 94.7% of their games).

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives Duke a 65.5% chance to win.

Duke vs. Arizona Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 154.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 154.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Duke 2 5.7% 72.0 153.9 63.6 134.7 140.1 Arizona 15 51.7% 81.9 153.9 71.1 134.7 152.1

Additional Duke Insights & Trends

Last year, the 72.0 points per game the Blue Devils scored were only 0.9 more points than the Wildcats gave up (71.1).

Duke had an 8-7 record against the spread and a 14-1 record overall last season when putting up more than 71.1 points.

Duke vs. Arizona Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Duke 16-19-0 10-12 13-22-0 Arizona 16-13-0 0-1 16-13-0

Duke vs. Arizona Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Duke Arizona 16-0 Home Record 15-2 4-6 Away Record 6-4 7-9-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 85.2 68.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 77.1 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 2-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

