Duke vs. Arizona: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (1-0) host the No. 12 Arizona Wildcats (1-0) at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2. There is no line set for the matchup.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Duke vs. Arizona Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
- Where: Durham, North Carolina
- Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Duke Betting Records & Stats
- Duke covered 16 times in 35 chances against the spread last season.
- Arizona sported a 16-13-0 ATS record last season compared to the 16-19-0 mark from Duke.
Duke vs. Arizona Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Duke
|72
|153.9
|63.6
|134.7
|140.1
|Arizona
|81.9
|153.9
|71.1
|134.7
|152.1
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Duke Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 72 points per game the Blue Devils scored were just 0.9 more points than the Wildcats gave up (71.1).
- Duke went 8-7 against the spread and 14-1 overall last season when scoring more than 71.1 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Duke vs. Arizona Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Duke
|16-19-0
|13-22-0
|Arizona
|16-13-0
|16-13-0
Duke vs. Arizona Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Duke
|Arizona
|16-0
|Home Record
|15-2
|4-6
|Away Record
|6-4
|7-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-6-0
|3-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-5-0
|76.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|85.2
|68
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|77.1
|9-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-6-0
|2-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-3-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.