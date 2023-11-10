Friday's contest features the Duke Blue Devils (1-0) and the Arizona Wildcats (1-0) squaring off at Cameron Indoor Stadium in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 83-80 victory for Duke according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 10.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Duke vs. Arizona Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Duke vs. Arizona Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 83, Arizona 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Duke vs. Arizona

Computer Predicted Spread: Duke (-3.0)

Duke (-3.0) Computer Predicted Total: 163.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Duke Performance Insights

Duke was 169th in the nation in points scored (72 per game) and 30th in points conceded (63.6) last year.

On the boards, the Blue Devils were 20th-best in the country in rebounds (35.6 per game) last season. They were 20th-best in rebounds conceded (27.8 per game).

Last season Duke was ranked 70th in the country in assists with 14.6 per game.

At 6.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 33.5% from downtown last season, the Blue Devils were 237th and 215th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Duke was 64th in the country in 3-pointers allowed (6.3 per game) and 24th-best in 3-point percentage defensively (30.5%) last season.

Duke took 35.3% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last season, and 26.2% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it took 64.7% of its shots, with 73.8% of its makes coming from there.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.