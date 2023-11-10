Friday's game at Cameron Indoor Stadium has the Duke Blue Devils (1-0) matching up with the Arizona Wildcats (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 10). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 83-80 win for Duke, so it should be a tight matchup.

Based on our computer prediction, Arizona is a good bet to cover the point spread, which currently sits at 4.5. The two sides are projected to go over the 154.5 over/under.

Duke vs. Arizona Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Cameron Indoor Stadium Line: Duke -4.5

Duke -4.5 Point Total: 154.5

154.5 Moneyline (To Win): Duke -190, Arizona +155

Duke vs. Arizona Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 83, Arizona 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Duke vs. Arizona

Pick ATS: Arizona (+4.5)



Arizona (+4.5) Pick OU: Over (154.5)



Duke Performance Insights

With 72 points scored per game and 63.6 points conceded last year, Duke was 169th in the country offensively and 30th defensively.

Last season, the Blue Devils were 20th-best in college basketball in rebounds (35.6 per game) and 20th-best in rebounds conceded (27.8).

With 14.6 assists per game last season, Duke was 70th in college basketball.

Beyond the arc, the Blue Devils were 237th in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (6.8) last season. They were 215th in 3-point percentage at 33.5%.

Duke was 64th in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (6.3 per game) and 24th-best in 3-point percentage defensively (30.5%) last season.

Last season, the Blue Devils attempted 64.7% of their shots from inside the arc, and 35.3% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 73.8% of the Blue Devils' baskets were 2-pointers, and 26.2% were 3-pointers.

Arizona Performance Insights

Arizona surrendered 71.1 points per game last year (211th-ranked in college basketball), but it really thrived offensively, scoring 81.9 points per game (fifth-best).

The Wildcats ranked 12th-best in college basketball by grabbing 36.1 rebounds per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, they ranked 135th in college basketball (30.5 allowed per contest).

Arizona was one of the top teams in college basketball in terms of assists, as it delivered 18.9 per game (second-best in college basketball).

With 13.1 turnovers per game, the Wildcats ranked 294th in the country. They forced 11.7 turnovers per contest, which ranked 195th in college basketball.

With a 37.8% three-point percentage last year, the Wildcats were 20th-best in the nation. They ranked 66th in college basketball by making 8.4 treys per contest.

Last season Arizona allowed 7.9 threes per game (263rd-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opposing teams to shoot 32.3% (88th-ranked) from downtown.

Arizona attempted 36.9 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 62.3% of the shots it attempted (and 71.2% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 22.3 treys per contest, which were 37.7% of its shots (and 28.8% of the team's buckets).

