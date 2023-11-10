Friday's game features the Duke Blue Devils (1-0) and the Arizona Wildcats (1-0) facing off at Cameron Indoor Stadium in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 83-80 victory for Duke according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 10.

The game has no set line.

Duke vs. Arizona Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Duke vs. Arizona Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 83, Arizona 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Duke vs. Arizona

Computer Predicted Spread: Duke (-3.0)

Duke (-3.0) Computer Predicted Total: 163.5

Duke Performance Insights

Duke was 169th in the country in points scored (72.0 per game) and 30th in points allowed (63.6) last season.

Last year, the Blue Devils were 20th-best in college basketball in rebounds (35.6 per game) and 20th-best in rebounds conceded (27.8).

Last season Duke was ranked 70th in college basketball in assists with 14.6 per game.

Last season, the Blue Devils were 237th in the nation in 3-point makes (6.8 per game) and 215th in 3-point percentage (33.5%).

Duke was 64th in the nation in 3-pointers conceded (6.3 per game) and 24th-best in 3-point percentage defensively (30.5%) last year.

Last year, the Blue Devils took 35.3% of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 64.7% from inside it. In terms of makes, 26.2% of the Blue Devils' baskets were 3-pointers, and 73.8% were 2-pointers.

Arizona Performance Insights

Arizona allowed 71.1 points per game last year (211th-ranked in college basketball), but it really thrived offensively, putting up 81.9 points per contest (fifth-best).

The Wildcats allowed 30.5 boards per game last season (135th-ranked in college basketball), but they shined by pulling down 36.1 rebounds per game (12th-best).

Arizona was one of the top teams in college basketball in terms of assists, as it collected 18.9 per game (second-best in college basketball).

Last season the Wildcats committed 13.1 turnovers per game (294th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 11.7 turnovers per contest (195th-ranked).

With a 37.8% three-point percentage last year, the Wildcats ranked 20th-best in the nation. They ranked 66th in college basketball by making 8.4 three-pointers per contest.

With 7.9 treys conceded per game, Arizona was 263rd in college basketball. It gave up a 32.3% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 88th in college basketball.

Arizona took 62.3% two-pointers and 37.7% threes last season. Of the team's buckets, 71.2% were two-pointers and 28.8% were threes.

