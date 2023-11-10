The Duke Blue Devils (1-0) play the Arizona Wildcats (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN2.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Duke vs. Arizona matchup.

Duke vs. Arizona Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Duke vs. Arizona Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Duke vs. Arizona Betting Trends (2022-23)

Duke won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 19 times.

Last season, 13 Blue Devils games hit the over.

Arizona put together a 16-13-0 ATS record last year.

The Wildcats and their opponents combined to hit the over 16 out of 29 times last year.

Duke Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1200

+1200 Duke is third-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1200), much higher than its computer rankings (129th).

The implied probability of Duke winning the national championship, based on its +1200 moneyline odds, is 7.7%.

