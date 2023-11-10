The No. 12 Arizona Wildcats (1-0) go up against the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Duke vs. Arizona Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN

Duke Stats Insights

The Blue Devils shot 45.2% from the field last season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 40.8% the Wildcats allowed to opponents.

In games Duke shot better than 40.8% from the field, it went 17-3 overall.

The Wildcats ranked 12th in rebounding in college basketball, the Blue Devils finished 20th.

Last year, the Blue Devils recorded just 0.9 more points per game (72) than the Wildcats allowed (71.1).

Duke went 14-1 last season when scoring more than 71.1 points.

Duke Home & Away Comparison

Duke scored 76.7 points per game in home games last season, compared to 68 points per game away from home, a difference of 8.7 points per contest.

The Blue Devils ceded 60.8 points per game last season at home, which was 7.6 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (68.4).

In home games, Duke made 0.2 more threes per game (7.3) than in road games (7.1). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to in away games (34.5%).

