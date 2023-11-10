The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (1-0) play the No. 12 Arizona Wildcats (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN2.

Duke vs. Arizona Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Duke Stats Insights

The Blue Devils made 45.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.4 percentage points higher than the Wildcats allowed to their opponents (40.8%).

In games Duke shot better than 40.8% from the field, it went 17-3 overall.

The Blue Devils were the 20th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Wildcats ranked 12th.

Last year, the Blue Devils averaged 72 points per game, just 0.9 more points than the 71.1 the Wildcats allowed.

Duke went 14-1 last season when scoring more than 71.1 points.

Duke Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last year, Duke put up 8.7 more points per game (76.7) than it did on the road (68).

In home games, the Blue Devils ceded 7.6 fewer points per game (60.8) than when playing on the road (68.4).

Duke drained 7.3 threes per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 0.6% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.1 threes per game, 34.5% three-point percentage).

