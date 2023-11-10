The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (1-0) go up against the No. 12 Arizona Wildcats (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

Duke vs. Arizona Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN

Duke Stats Insights

The Blue Devils made 45.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.4 percentage points higher than the Wildcats allowed to their opponents (40.8%).

Duke went 17-3 when it shot better than 40.8% from the field.

The Blue Devils were the 20th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Wildcats finished 12th.

Last year, the Blue Devils scored just 0.9 more points per game (72) than the Wildcats gave up (71.1).

When Duke totaled more than 71.1 points last season, it went 14-1.

Duke Home & Away Comparison

Duke averaged 76.7 points per game last year at home, which was 8.7 more points than it averaged in away games (68).

Defensively the Blue Devils were better at home last year, allowing 60.8 points per game, compared to 68.4 when playing on the road.

Duke made 7.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 0.6% points better than it averaged in away games (7.1 threes per game, 34.5% three-point percentage).

